Fun Hands-on Learning To Do At Home

Spotlight on… Cloth Face Coverings Service Learning Activity Plan

Activity Plan (Grades 3 and higher)

During times of disease outbreak, preventing the accidental spread of a virus protects everyone. Young people can help to prevent the spread by sewing cloth face coverings. The service-learning activity plan from Wisconsin 4-H includes guidance for adults and youth in safe and supportive service learning; step-by-step instructions with photos for how to make cloth face coverings that meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines; as well as reflection questions and opportunities to learn even more. Youth can get involved in this important project. Educators and families can support them in doing so safely. Wisconsin 4-H developed the Cloth Face Coverings Activity Plan as part of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension. Click to Download: 4-H Cloth Face Coverings Activity Plan

Welcome to a Hands-On Learning Adventure!

In Wisconsin 4-H, we believe in educational opportunities that involve youth in their own learning. We encourage critical thinking, problem solving, and decision making. We want youth to DO a hands-on activity, REFLECT on their experience, and APPLY what they learned in the current activity and beyond.

We also know that world events could prevent some of those things from happening. Let’s not let them!

We chose the resources on this page with busy parents, caregivers, and families in mind. We know there’s a lot coming at you all at once, so we took some time to go through a lot of possible activities, resources, and information. We only listed the ones we think are the best, in the current situation.

A team of Wisconsin 4-H educators from around the state created the following list of easy-to-access activities and curriculum. To save you time, energy, and unnecessary worry, we:

Filtered out many activities with hard-to-find supplies and those that needed a lot of adult supervision to be safe.

Included activities that encouraged some kind of safe social connection and/or involved getting out of the chair and moving.

Included high quality, inclusive, and accessible resources for all ages, including parents and caregivers.

Note: If you don’t have exactly the right materials at home, think about what you do have. Don’t have foam pipe insulation? Try a pool noodle. Don’t have colored construction paper? Use printer paper and encourage youth to color a design on it. Don’t have…? Well, you get the idea.

We welcome your feedback! Which activities or resources did you love? Which did not work well for you? Why or why not? Complete the feedback form.

Icon Code for Resources Listed Below

SP = also translated into Spanish

AR = also translated into Arabic

🍏 = does not meet all criteria, but is the best resource we can find on the subject right now

4-H & Extension Resources 4-H Polymers—Youth will explore recycling and recycled materials with six hands-on activities. This curriculum is free for download (name and email required). Cloverbud Activity Plans and Family Letters—SP (family letters)—Fun, hands-on, learning activities for youth in grades K-2 are available free from Wisconsin 4-H. Many of the activities use supplies that you might have lying around the house; some don’t need any supplies at all. Click Unlock Activities to get access to the whole curriculum and resources for you. McKinley County 4-H STEAM Activities—4-H teens in Alabama use video to teach youth in grades 1-8 (plus links for high school youth) a wide range of science, technology, engineering, art, and math activities. A Facebook account is not required to access. A Palette of Fun with Arts & Crafts—You and your children will have many artistic experiences with A Palette of Fun. All the activities focus on teaching the elements and principles of design and encourage developing skills for a lifetime. Enhance each art experience using the suggestion on the Palette at the beginning of each unit and sharing the “Art-i-facts”. Heads In, Hearts In—The Heads In, Hearts In family enrichment program encourages families to use their minds as a tool to expand their knowledge around a variety of topic areas. By creating a shared educational experience, youth and their families will work, grow and learn together, putting their “hearts in” to the process. Find four packets on this page that include nearly 80 activities for youth and families. Activities Curriculum and Activity Series

STEM Robot, Make Me a Sandwich—AR—Youth must create detailed instructions (they can say them out loud) for their robot to follow in order to make a sandwich. Because the robot follows the instructions exactly and literally, what do you think will happen? (Translation=Arabic)

NASA @ Home — Enjoy downloads and digital resources from NASA designed to help youth explore space from the safety of home. MysteryScience Activities—SP—Youth ask questions. MysteryScience helps answer them. These video-based activities are organized by grade level and are offered in 15 minute or 45 minute segments. Scratch Jr.—ScratchJr is an introductory programming language that enables young children (ages 5-7) to create their own interactive stories and games. Youth snap together graphical programming blocks to make characters move, jump, dance, and sing. Youth can modify characters in the paint editor, add their own voices and sounds, even insert photos of themselves— then use the programming blocks to make their characters come to life.

Service Learning – Utah 4-H developed a resource to guide youth through a service learning process. It's designed as a club, but while physical distancing, youth could work individually alone or meet online to design a service project. They may need to be creative in planning a distance service project or planning ahead for a time when physical distancing is no longer required. In this resource, youth will learn valuable skills while doing service for others. In the first section, youth will learn what service learning is and will choose the community that they want to serve. Download by clicking the image at the bottom of the page. 4-H Knitting Handbook—🍏—Helping youth learn a skill such as knitting can be a real challenge as well as a gratifying experience. Some youth will master the skill easily, while others will struggle. Youth who are taught to knit learn so much more than just "stitches." They learn problem solving and math skills. Their reading, motor skills and eye-hand coordination are enhanced. It is an opportunity to develop decision making abilities and learn skills that can give pleasure throughout a lifetime. They find an outlet for their creativity which builds self-confidence and self-esteem.

NASA @ Home —Grades 9-12— Enjoy downloads and digital resources from NASA designed to help youth explore space from the safety of home. Khan Academy—Get started with an introduction to programming. From there, the sky’s the limit. Explore tons of computing opportunities on Khan Academy’s website.

4-H & Extension Resources Recommended 4-H Livestock Activities and Resources—Youth involved in the 4-H Livestock projects in Wisconsin can find high-quality resources and current information here. Most resources are designed for youth in grades 3 and older, though activities for youth in grades K-2 are being added. 4-H Healthy Living Activity Guide—Explore and try 30 healthy living activities using this easy-to-use guide. Perfect for family time, these activities focus on resilience, physical activity, healthy eating, and more. Click the link, fill in the short form, and download free. 4-H Inspire Kids to Do Activity Guide—4-H empowers kids to grow into True Leaders through inspirational, hands-on learning experiences. Explore this page to receive hands-on, educational activity ideas for kids and teens, including our latest 4-H activity guides to help inspire even more young people to do, learn, and grow. 4-H STEM Lab—More than STEM activities (despite the name), youth from grades 3-12 will find activities for them. In addition to STEM, there are financial and digital literacy activities too. Discover 4-H Curriculum—Utah 4-H developed a wide range of camp guides that provide days of fun in each free download (name, email, phone, and state required). While many more guides can be found on this page, most, but not all, activities in the following guides use common household supplies. Forces of Nature — Youth will explore earthquakes, water, ice, flooding, volcanoes, and weather-related disasters.

Paper Crafts — Youth learn to create through scrapbooking, card and journal making, origami, recycled paper, and paper mache.

Fitness — Youth will learn about different kinds of fitness, including aerobic activity, strength building, flexibility and balance, and activities they use to practice and enjoy fitness in their lives.

Kitchen Science — Youth will get to try 11 fun and hands-on kitchen science experiments.

Environmental Science and Citizenship — Youth will learn about nature where they live, wetlands, watersheds, ecosystems and more. 84 easy science lessons you can do at home—Are you a teacher or parent trying to find some lessons that could be done at home? Try one of these 84 science activities from MSU Extension using supplies you probably already have around the house. PBS Learning Media—🍏—PBS and your local station have curated FREE, standards-aligned videos, interactives, lesson plans, and more. Many are designed for teachers to use with students, but they are easy enough for youth to navigate on their own. Sign-in may be needed to access some lesson and activities. Activities Curriculum and Activity Series

Wonderopolis — Welcome to Wonderopolis®, a place where natural curiosity and imagination lead to exploration and discovery in learners of all ages. Each day, we pose an intriguing question—the Wonder of the Day®—and explore it in a variety of ways. Bird Academy Learning Games—Youth (age 6 or older) will find interactive learning games, quiz games, virtual experiences, and interactive tutorials to bring out the bird lover in each of them.

